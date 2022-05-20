Milo Ventimiglia Is Returning to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' for Its Final Season

Milo Ventimiglia will be back on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On Friday, Prime Video announced that the 44-year-old actor will reprise his role on the series for its fifth and final season, which is currently in production in New York.

Ventimiglia made his Maisel debut during season 4, and was known only as "Handsome Man." During his brief appearance, Ventimiglia's character had an ill-fated hookup with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), which ended when his wife caught them in the act.

"We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to 'Milo and Rachel,'" executive producer Daniel Palladino told TVLine, who was first to report the news. Palladino added of Ventimiglia’s character, "Yes, we’ll find out his name."

Ventimiglia's Maisel appearance marked a Gilmore Girls reunion of sorts for the actor, as the show's creator, Amy Sherman Palladino, was also behind the beloved teen drama.

"It was a reunion, first of all, with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, who I did Gilmore with. They're just wonderful people, so for me, a lot of that was just, they called, they asked, I'm there," Ventimiglia told ET in December. "I've known Rachel. Rachel's great and wonderful. We did a bunch of work together."

When ET spoke to Brosnahan ahead of the show's season 4 premiere, she opened up about returning to the series after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just hope that we are able to capture even a little bit of how it felt for us to come back after so long away. It was pure joy despite difficult circumstances and it felt like even just a small bit of normalcy infused back into our lives," she said. "So I hope that in addition to many laughs and beautiful clothes... that that's something that we can give back to the fans after so much time."

The first four seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are now streaming on Prime Video.