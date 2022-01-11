Milo Ventimiglia Talks Walk of Fame Star, Teases 'This Is Us' Final Season With Two Words (Exclusive)

A Hollywood career cemented in black and coral terrazzo marble! Milo Ventimiglia was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and reflected on the coveted honor.

Speaking with ET after the ceremony, Ventimiglia reflected on what his younger self, as an actor starting out, would think about getting a star.

"I think my younger self might have known it [would happen], eventually. You put in the hard work and people will take notice," Ventimiglia shared. "But you're not doing it for that, you're doing it to inspire the next group of people that are coming through."

"So I think my younger self would have to pinch himself. But at the same time, I think he knew exactly what he wanted to do and I'm here and I'm doing it," he added.

Ventimiglia was joined at the ceremony by This Is Us co-stars Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley, as well as This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

During his speech at the ceremony, Ventimiglia shared his appreciation for those who'd supported him and helped him throughout his career. He also shared a special message for Mandy Moore -- whose own star on the Walk of Fame is right next to Ventimiglia's.

"My TV wife, who is not here today because she is directing, but her star is right next to mine," he said of Moore. "There is no Jack without Rebecca and there is no me without Mandy... So, I want to thank her for being my partner and honestly, I couldn't have asked for anyone better."

Moore is currently in the process of making her directorial debut on an episode of This Is Us for the show's final season, and Ventimiglia explained to ET, "We are more than halfway through filming of the last season. We have about eight more episodes to go."

When asked what was more thrilling, wrapping up This Is Us after six successful seasons or getting a star on the Walk of Fame, Ventimiglia admitted, "It's all just very exciting, it all comes with emotion and I'm [just] grateful to be here."

With regards to the final season's emotional impact, Ventimiglia said, "Oh man, just get ready, it's going to be a great ride. I think people are going to be fulfilled at the very end of it."

Teasing the final season in just two words, he chose carefully and shared, "Full heart."

Meanwhile, despite not being able to come to the ceremony in person, Moore did congratulate her on-screen husband with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she wrote, alongside a beaming snapshot of Ventimiglia with his hand on his shiny new star. "Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first."

"Congrats on this recognition and thank for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years," she added. "Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!! 😭😭😭 #thisisus."

The sixth and final season of This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.