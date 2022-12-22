Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Mindy Kaling set the record straight after an Instagram commenter expressed concern over her eating habits in a recent carousel of photos.

Kaling posted a series of photos from a dinner date with her friend, Erica Flener, featuring several pizzas, pasta, and chicken dishes on Wednesday.

"Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener," she captioned the post. In the comments, a follower noted that "there is no eating in these pictures."

Kaling responded, "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

The interaction isn't the first time Kaling has addressed how she approaches healthy eating. In April, she told ET that the pandemic greatly changed her dieting experience.

"After I had my daughter, I had to shoot a movie, like, two months later, so I was very much like, 'Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach.' I'm going to eat that for three months," she said.

That salmon and spinach diet didn't make a comeback after Kaling's second pregnancy, though, as she didn't "have those pressures" of returning to work.

"I had my son in the first year of the pandemic in September 2020," she explained. "It was this almost extended maternity leave. I wasn't going to be on camera, the studios were shut down."

"When the world started coming back a little bit I thought, 'This kind of eating what appears, not taking any consideration for what I'm eating, is probably not the way to go,'" Kaling continued. "Honestly, I didn't really do anything differently. I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it... I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it."