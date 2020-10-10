Mindy Kaling Says Being Pregnant During a Pandemic 'Was a Little Scary'

Mindy Kaling is one happy mother of two. The Late Night star took a moment on Friday night to thank everyone for their "kind words" after she revealed this week that she welcomed her second child, a son named Spencer. She then shared a bit of insight about her secret pregnancy.

"Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary," Kaling admitted. "But it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk."

"Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)," she continued, adding that "it’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK." Kaing is also mother to daughter Katherine, whom she also secretly welcomed in 2017.

Celebs like Mandy Moore, Niecy Nash, Lena Dunham, Angela Kinsey and more congratulated the mom on her new bundle of joy.

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, the former The Office alum also showed off her new "two-kid-club" ring that had her son and daughter's initials.

Instagram Story

Kaling announced her baby news during her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

"I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3," Kaling revealed.

"This is news to a lot of people," she confessed as Colbert noted people didn't even know Kaling was pregnant. "His name is Spencer."

The actress and producer had previously touched on the possibility of expanding her family in her second book, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes).

Kaling has not revealed the identity of Katherine or Spencer's father, but has previously noted that one day she will talk to them about it.

"My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," Kaling told The New York Times Magazine last year. "I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff [her relationship with Katherine] really private."

