Miranda Lambert Breaks Down Crying During First Live Concert in Over a Year

It was an emotional return to the stage for Miranda Lambert over the weekend. The 37-year-old country singer shared a tearful moment from her first live concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas.

Posting a video of herself crying onstage during her song, "The House That Built Me," Lambert wrote, "First show back in over a year. I missed y'all so much."

In fact, the singer was so overcome with emotion that the crowd helped her out by singing several lines from one of her most popular songs.

“No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign,” Lambert told the crowd on Thursday night. “I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much.”

Lambert enjoyed a three-night, sold-out stint at the venue and plans to return for additional shows this coming weekend.

Earlier this month at the ACM Awards, Lambert told ET, "Well, I'm number one, glad they're having stuff, we're glad to be back at work."