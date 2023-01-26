Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With 'Main Squeeze' Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are going strong! On Thursday, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and they both took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Lambert shared several shots in honor of the big day, including one of her proudly holding up four fingers as McLoughlin kissed her cheek, and another of her and her husband smiling while standing side by side.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin," she captioned the shots. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best."

The final two photos of Lambert's post showed her standing behind her shirtless husband, something she knew would delight fans. "Y'all are welcome for the last two pics," she quipped in the caption.

McLoughlin also celebrated the day, sharing two smiling selfies with his wife, as well as a couple of solo shots of her.

"4 years down and a lifetime to go," he gushed. "Happy anniversary @mirandalambert."

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in 2019, four years after her divorce from Blake Shelton. In a June interview with People, Lambert opened up about her journey over the last decade.

"Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better," she said, seemingly alluding to her divorce. "When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, 'I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.' I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband."

"It's nice to have... someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you," Lambert added. "He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."