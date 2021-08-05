Miranda Lambert Features Her Brothers-in-Law in Her New 'Tequila Does' Music Video and That's a Lot of Abs

Amongst the McLoughlin brothers there's about an 18-pack! Miranda Lambert enlisted her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, to serve as her eye candy in her new "Tequila Does" music video, and he decided to include some of his hunky family members as well.

"When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video you call in your brothers for backup. @mirandalambert Tequila Does @telemitry remix out now. @kc_mcloughlin #Mcloughlinbrothers #citygoescountry #family #threeamigosm" Brendan captioned a shot of himself with his shirtless brothers all showing off their six-pack abs. He tagged his long-haired brother, KC McLoughlin in the post.

The McLoughlin siblings also posed with the 37-year-old country crooner on the music video set, which Brendan too shared on Instagram.

In the music video, Brendan is spotted having fun with his brothers out on a dock as Miranda takes notice and starts heading over. But just as she does, one of his brothers shakes up a beer and opens it, spraying it all over them.

"I'd sure like to find a cowboy tonight to get me back in the saddle," she sings during the scene. "But the boys around here, drink domestic beer they're all hide and no cattle."

Brendan doesn't just shine when he's shirtless and dancing. His proud wife also gushed to ET about her man back in April, saying he's "great" at picking out red carpet looks.

"He loves it, he's all about it," she told ET at the time. "He's just chill about it all. What's fun is that he's not in the music industry anyways, and so he's just happy to be there with me and let me do my thing and then we kinda go home and resume life."