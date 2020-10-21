Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Stars in Her Romantic 'Settling Down' Music Video

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are all the couple goals in the new music video for her "Settling Down" song, which is off her latest album, Wildcard.

The country crooner announced that her "hot house husband" would be starring in the video earlier this week, and the rare footage of the pair doesn't disappoint! The scenes were shot in the couple's cabin, where they have been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET was behind the scenes of the sexy music video that was extremely personal for Lambert, who admitted that she hasn't had a love interest star in something like this in over 17 years.

"We had a lot of fun," she said. "It was really cool to share that moment together."

Gushing over McLoughlin, Lambert added, "He's doing a good job, just laying here and being hot."

The 36-year-old singer also talked about the special meaning behind "Settling Down," sharing that the lyrics were inspired "by life and how when you fall in love and you also are a very driven person. What is the balance?"

Last year, Lambert hinted to ET that she was thinking about having her husband star in one of her music videos. "He's like a video babe, isn't he? Isn't he one of those you would hire anyway?" she mused.

Lambert also spoke to New York’s Country 94.7's Kelly Ford on Wednesday morning about working with McLoughlin for the first time. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free,'" she quipped. "It was fun; he did such a great job... and our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville."

It's a big day for Lambert, whose "Bluebird" music video is nominated for two CMT Music Awards, Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

For more with the country superstar, check out ET's exclusive interview below. The CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.