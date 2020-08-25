Missy Elliott Remembers Aaliyah on 19th Anniversary of Her Death

Missy Elliott is keeping Aaliyah's memory alive. The "Work It" rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to her late friend, 19 years after her death.

Aaliyah was 22 when she tragically died alongside seven others in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001. She had just filmed the music video for her single, "Rock the Boat."

"Your music has always been 10 STEPS AHEAD & Your sound is still FUTURISTIC👽Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE!🔥Just know that you are still inspiring generations til this day🙏🏾," Elliott wrote on Tuesday. "We love you💜#Aaliyah🕊."

Aaliyah formed a close bond with Elliott after working closely with her and Timbaland on her second album, One in a Million, which was released in 1996.

Elliott previously told Billboard that she and Timbaland were called in to work on just one song for Aaliyah, but it turned into eight.

"She had an ear and she knew what that music made her feel like. She was next level to understand that this is some next level [music]," she shared. "This is not just the sound that’s going on right now -- this is a new sound that is being created. This whole movement is new."

Aaliyah's estate announced on Tuesday that they're working to make her music available on streaming platforms.

"To our loyal fans: we are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah's music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come."

