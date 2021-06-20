Model Alyssa Scott Seemingly Confirms She's Expecting Nick Cannon's Seventh Child

Is Nick Cannon about to be a father of seven? Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm reports that she is pregnant with Cannon's seventh baby on Sunday. ET has reached out to Cannon's rep for comment.

The Wild 'N Out model took to her Instagram Story on Father's Day to share a photo of herself showing off her baby bump -- with a man who looks like Cannon holding her burgeoning belly. Though the man's face isn't shown in the pic, he has the Masked Singer host's distinctive tattoos.

Rumors that Scott was expecting a child with Cannon sparked in May, after she took to Instagram to share her soon-to-be baby's name: Zen S. Cannon.

Scott's Father's Day post comes less than a week after Cannon welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also welcomed a baby girl in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell -- their second child together, following 3-year-old son Golden.

The entertainer also shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

