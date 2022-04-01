Mo'Nique Cast In Season 2 Of Starz's 'BMF' Series After 50 Cent Swears to Put Her 'Back On'

Mo'Nique is heading back to the small screen! On Tuesday, STARZ announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will join the second season of the network's hit drama BMF in a recurring role.

Inspired by a true story, the series follows two brothers who rise from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and give birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.

Mo’Nique will play Goldie, described as a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. According to a press release, Goldie allies with the Flenory brothers, helping fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. "A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost," the release says.

The 54-year-old actress joins returning cast members Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., the son of Big Meech; Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris, with Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight and Serayah in recurring roles.

BMF's second season will also feature Leslie Jones, La La Anthony, who was recently promoted to a series regular, Kelly Hu and Christine Horn.

50 took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a video of Mo’Nique in costume.

"My name is Goldie, you know who the f*ck I am," the actress says to the camera with a wink. 50 cheered in the caption, writing, "Guess who I got in BMF this season GOLDIE! I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP. @therealmoworldwide."

After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for her critically acclaimed performance in Precious, Mo'Nique made headlines with her claims of being blacklisted in Hollywood. She named Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and close friend Lee Daniels as the main culprits.

In March, 50 urged Winfrey and Perry to apologize to the Parkers actress for their alleged role in the apparent blackballing. The rapper later shared that he'd spoken with the Madea filmmaker, who revealed that he "never told anyone" not to hire Mo'Nique and that he was excited that 50 was getting the chance to work with her.

As for Winfrey, Perry allegedly told 50 that while he wouldn't speak for her, he was "sure" she was "fine with Mo'Nique" and that Winfrey "has even brought her up for things Mo'Nique has no idea about."

Not long after that, Mo'Nique and Daniels put their years-long feud to rest. In April, the two reunited onstage during the comedian's Mo'Nique and Friends: April Fools Day With the Queen of Comedy show in Staten Island, New York.

"I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did. She was my best friend, my best friend. Y'all think that Precious was just— that was God working, through both of us. And we're going to f--king do it again!" Daniels told Mo'Nique, according to People.

The two then exchanged "I love you"s as the audience cheered.

The reunion came along with the news that the duo is officially working together again on an upcoming film. Hours before Saturday's show, Deadline reported that Mo'Nique is replacing Octavia Spencer in Daniels' new movie, Demon House, after Spencer had a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television series, Truth Be Told.

Mo'Nique will star as "a social worker who helps a family through a series of exorcisms" alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and recent Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis.