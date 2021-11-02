Morgan Wallen Breaks His Silence in Video Apologizing for Using Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen is speaking out amid his racial slur controversy. The 27-year-old country singer posted a lengthy video on his Instagram on Wednesday, once again apologizing after he was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language earlier this month.

Wallen begins by expressing that he has let a lot of people down, including his parents and his son, and noted that he's been waiting to publicly say anything because he wanted to apologize to those closest to him first.

"The video you saw of me was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender and that's not something I'm proud of either," he said. "I let so many people down…I'm not OK with that…I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives and leaders to engage in some real and honest conversations."

He admits that he was "pretty nervous" to accept the invites, explaining that the people he hurt "had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite."

Wallen added that their kindness inspired him to dig deeper and that he's learned that "words matter." "My words matter and that word can truly hurt a person," he expressed. "And at my core, that's not what I'm OK with."

He shared that this week he's heard personal stories from Black people that "honestly shook" him. He said that he came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation and clearer understanding of his words.

"I've got many more things to learn but I already know that I don't want to add to any division," he continued. "Our actions matter, our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistakes. There is no reason to downplay what I did. It matters."

The country singer also revealed that since the video was released he has been sober for nine days and that the man in the clip is not "the man I want to be." He added that he's going to go off the grid for a while and take control of his life.

"Lastly, I have one favor to ask. I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me," he relayed. "But for today, please don't. I was wrong. It's on me. I take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing."

Wallen's words come days after he was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language as he arrived home after a night out with his friends. At the time, he released a written statement, stating he was "embarrassed and sorry."

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Wallen said in a statement given to ET. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Shortly after, the "Dangerous" singer was suspended indefinitely from his label, Big Loud Records, and dropped by WME. Countless radio stations removed Wallen's music from their playlists, while CMT and Country Music Association stated that they were in the process of removing his content from all their platforms. Additionally, the Country Music Awards expressed that they would be removing Wallen's eligibility from their upcoming awards cycle.

The Nashville branch of the NAACP also said it was willing to meet with Wallen to inform and educate him on the magnitude of his actions.

Meanwhile, fellow country stars like Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris and radio personality Bobby Bones spoke out about the controversy. Hear what they said in the video below.