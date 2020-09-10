Morgan Wallen Replaced by Jack White as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest

The show will go on without Morgan Wallen. After it was announced that the 27-year-old country singer would no longer be performing on this week's Saturday Night Live after he violated their COVID-19 protocols, creator Lorne Michaels has found a replacement.

Speaking with Willie Geist on Friday's Today show, Michaels announced that Jack White would now be performing.

"We're still in the middle of it. I know Jack White is coming in," he shared. "Calling someone on a Thursday to be here for a Friday is complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go."

Geist added that Michaels might also be trying to get additional talent to appear, but the show runner was not willing to share who those names were just yet. Bill Burr will be hosting the show.

The news of Wallen's cancellation comes after the former Voice contestant attended a big party over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and was seen hanging out with a mostly unmasked crowd of people and kissing multiple women.

"He probably isn't the first country singer, the first person from rock n' roll who partied after a big game, in that case, a football game or a concert," Michaels said in defense of Wallen. "We're just living in different times and everything is scrutinized."

Lorne Michaels revealed the new @nbcsnl musical guest after Morgan Wallen was removed for breaching COVID-19 protocols. Catch the full interview with @WillieGeist on #SundayTODAY. pic.twitter.com/3VsNILgBH4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2020

After receiving the call about his cancellation, Wallen posted his own video response on Instagram.

"I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they’ve obviously affected my long term goal and my dreams," Wallen said. "I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership of this."

Geist noted on the Today show that Michaels has extended the invitation to Wallen to return to the show at a later date.

The promo video for this weekend's SNL was also released on Friday, with comedian Burr jokingly telling cast member Kenan Thompson, "Hey Kenan, maybe they'll let me do my music too! What do you think?"

Bill Burr hosts for the first time this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/adLROm4PED — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 8, 2020

As for White, this will be his third solo appearance as musical guest on SNL and fourth overall. The White Stripes Greatest Hits collection will be released on Dec. 4.