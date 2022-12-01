'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Explains Suing Estranged Husband for Millions of Dollars (Exclusive)

Julia Haart, star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, is explaining why she filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her estranged husband, billionaire Silvio Scaglia, on Friday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

Haart filed for divorce from Scaglia in February 2022 after less than three years of marriage. On the same day of her divorce filing, the businesswoman was fired from her CEO position at Elite World Group. Scaglia sued Haart, accusing her of illegally withdrawing $850,000 from a Freedom Holding account. (Freedom Holding owns Elite World Group.) In May, a Delaware court ruled in Scaglia's favor, saying Haart did not legally own 50 percent of their companies. In July, Haart filed a lawsuit in New York against Scaglia for $257 million, according toPeople, alleging he defrauded her out of millions from their business after she filed for divorce.

"I have literally so many documents, and we're not talking about casual emails. I'm talking PPP loan applications, tax returns, bank loans, bank information. I've got immigration papers, investor papers, mortgage loans that all say 50-50," Haart claimed in the sit-down interview with host Tamron Hall when asked about the multi-million dollar lawsuit. "Document after document after document."

"So, either he's telling the truth now and then all those documents he sent to all those government agencies were lies or he was telling the truth then and him saying I don't have 50 percent is a lie here," she alleged. "That's the fraud lawsuit."

The 51-year-old author, whose contentious divorce proceedings will be a focus in season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, went on to argue her side of the case, citing the success of Elite.

"If you think about it, I built a billion-dollar business. I'm very proud of what I accomplished," Haart claimed to Hall, with her oldest daughter, Batsheva, by her side. "I took a $70 million dollar-valuated company, a modeling agency, transformed it into a media conglomerate... We took something that was valued, before I took over, at $70 million dollars and in two years -- through COVID -- without a dollar of investment, we brought it to a $1 billion dollar valuation."

Watch the clip below.

ET spoke with Haart back in April while she promoted her tell-all, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie, where she discussed stepping away from Orthodox Judaism and her pending divorce from Scaglia.

"It's obviously not the way it was planned, but I learned in my life that every time I think to myself, 'OK Julia, you're strong, you've proven yourself,' I feel like something comes along and says, 'No, you're not done yet. You have a ways to go, you still think men know more than you, you still are seeking their approval,'" she said at the time. "I'm still a work in progress. I look at that title, Brazen, and I realize it's who I want to be, I'm not there yet."

At the time, there had been allegations made against the former La Perla creative director, calling her "phony" or "difficult to work for" and she faced legal allegations from Scaglia, who claimed in court docs that she "abused" her role as CEO of their shared company, Elite World Group, and used company funds for personal purchases before he fired her.

"It's ridiculous," Haart said at the time of the claims. "Honestly, what I can say, is these are genuinely ludicrous allegations. I've never taken a penny that doesn't belong to me, and the beauty of knowing the truth is you know the truth, and to me, it's just another battle that I have to face to fight for my freedom."

"Obviously, I can’t get into the details," she continued. "All I can say is, I've prevailed so far. I will continue to fight until I prevail, and hopefully there's purpose in all this suffering. Hopefully, I become stronger and independent, and I realize that I don't need men. That would be nice, to make that realization. I'm not there yet, I got to get there."