Naomi Judd Tearfully Honored by Daughters Wynonna and Ashley During Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Naomi Judd's life and legacy were honored in an emotional Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday.

The country songstress died on Saturday, one day before she and her daughter Wynonna Judd -- who make up the country music duo The Judds -- were set to be inducted.

While Wynonna's presence at the ceremony was confirmed prior to the event, sister Ashley Judd came out on stage to share her love and support amid the somber, bittersweet moment.

"I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today," Ashley shared, through tears. The sisters embraced one another and recited a bible verse, Psalm 23, while memorializing their late mom.

Wynonna also told the silent crowd, "Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing"

During the event, fans gathered outside the museum. There was a white floral bouquet set up outside the entrance and a small framed photo of Naomi, honoring her memory.

The star-studded ceremony -- which cancelled the traditional red carpet pre-show event out of respect for Naomi's unexpected death -- also celebrated the induction of music icons Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Naomi died on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 76. Shortly after her death, Ashley took to Instagram to confirm the news with a statement, sharing, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," the statement added.

The devastating news came just weeks after The Judds made their triumphant TV return at the CMT Music Awards, where Naomi and Wynonna performed together for their first televised number in over 20 years.

The Judds had also recently just announced a tour set to kick off this fall. It would have been the duo's first tour together in over a decade.

