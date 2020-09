'NCIS: LA' Star Eric Christian Olsen and Wife Sarah Wright Welcome Baby No. 3

Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen's family just grew by one! The 36-year-old American Made actress announced on her Instagram on Saturday that she had given birth to their third child, a baby girl named Winter Story.

"Sheโ€™s here!!! As we collectively navigate the chaos and existential crisis that is 2020 we anchor ourselves with the things that matter most. Family, friends and human connection," Sarah wrote, adding that her daughter was born on Sept. 15.

"Sheโ€™s 10lbs 4 ounces of newborn bliss. Mama and baby are doing great, home safe surrounded by a cuddle puddle of kids and giant dogs," she continued. "Life is equal parts spectacular and fleeting; Love fearlessly.โ€ - @ericcolsen โœจ๐ŸŒ™๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’ซ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป"

Sarah and the NCIS: LA star, who wed in 2012, are also parents to 7-year-old son Wyatt and 4-year-old daughter Esme. Since announcing her pregnancy, Sarah has been documenting her journey on her social media.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Eric went back to work. He posted a photo of himself and his NCIS: LA co-star Daniela Ruah on the set of the CBS drama.

"BACK AT IT. #NCISLA," he captioned his pic.

In other baby news, ET recently spoke with Luke Bryan, who shared that he had "massive" baby gifts he was going to be sending new mom and fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry.

