'NCIS': Maria Bello Leaving in Season 18

Maria Bello is eyeing an exit.

The actress will depart NCIS in the upcoming 18th season, ET has confirmed. Bello, who joined CBS' long-running procedural as Dr. Jacqueline Sloane in season 15, will appear in eight episodes before exiting the series.

Deadline first reported Bello's exit.

NCIS was one of hundreds of productions forced to cut its season short due to the coronavirus shutdown, meaning its 20th episode -- featuring guest star Christopher Lloyd -- served as a makeshift season finale. Before the pandemic forced NCIS to hit pause, it was an episode away from filming its landmark 400th hour.

Wilmer Valderrama spoke with ET over Zoom back in April, where he shared he's been texting with executive producer and star Mark Harmon during quarantine.

"He's like my brother now, you know. We're like best friends," Valderrama said.

In addition to Harmon and Valderrama, NCIS stars David McCallum, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham, Diona Reasonover and Bello.

Barring any COVID-19 delays, NCIS is set for a fall return on CBS.

