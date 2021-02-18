'NCIS: New Orleans' Ending After Season 7

NCIS: New Orleans is closing up shop.

The NCIS spinoff, the youngest in the franchise, will officially end after wrapping its current seventh season, CBS confirmed to ET on Wednesday. The series finale will air Sunday, May 16.

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” said series star and executive producer Scott Bakula in a statement. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

“From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, “from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, 'NOLA' has played a key role on our schedule. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”

The announcement comes one day after news surfaced that CBS was developing a new NCIS spinoff set in Hawaii with NCIS: NOLA showrunner Chris Silber.

Deadline was first to report the cancellation news.

NCIS, one of CBS' biggest international hits and the most-watched series on TV, is a spinoff of JAG and introduced several key characters, including Mark Harmon's Jethro Gibbs, in a two-episode arc in 2003. The flagship series, currently in its 18th season, later spun off NCIS: LA in 2009, which is in its 12th season, and NCIS: NOLA in 2014, currently in its seventh. (Former JAG stars David James Elliott and Catherine Bell briefly reunited on NCIS: LA in 2019.)

NCIS: NOLA ends in May having aired 155 episodes. It currently stars Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder.

