'NCIS': Watch a Mini Virtual 'NCIS: Hawaii' Crossover in This Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

It's another NCIS-NCIS: Hawaii crossover! But this time, it's virtual.

On Monday's episode of NCIS, titled "The Brat Pack," Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) bring in NCIS: Hawaii's intelligence specialist, Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), for help on ancient metals after their own forensic expert, Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), is stumped by the latest case involving century-old shrapnel.

As Jimmy brings Ernie -- reporting virtually from the Pearl Harbor field office -- into the fold, the metallurgist (aka someone who's expert in various metals like steel, iron and copper) can't help but excitedly pipe in when he hears Jessica Knight's name, with whom he developed a crush after she recently paid a visit to the islands.

"Wait, what did Knight say about me?" Ernie asks, wanting an answer about anything she might have said to the team about him.

While Jimmy isn't interested in giving Ernie any rope, Parker teases the Hawaii counterpart. "I think she said that he was the smartest guy she's ever met," he says with an amused look in his eye. The small revelation seems to go over well with Ernie, who celebrates onscreen.

When he asks whether she'll be joining them for the download, Jimmy shakes his head, silently indicating to Parker to shut it down. "No, just me, Alden Parker," he shares, much to Ernie's disappointment. But his demeanor quickly shifts when Jimmy tells him just who Parker is. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Earlier this month, the casts of NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles reunited at PaleyFest to celebrate the franchise's legacy. For more, watch below.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

