Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 8-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'He's Still the Center of My World'

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are still lucky in love after eight years of marriage. The pair celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday, with 49-year-old actor penning a sweet tribute to his husband.

"Eight years ago, our knot got tied," he captioned a sweet photo of the two smiling as the sun sets behind them. "He’s still the center of my world, the person I want to impress, the bright light in my life."

"Happy anniversary, David," he added. "I love you so much."

Harris is known to gush over Burtka any chance he gets. In July, the Uncoupled star spoke to ET about falling for Burtka, whom he's been with for nearly two decades.

"David and I started dating, and we never stopped, so, in an interesting way, it's all I've known," Harris said of his long-lasting relationship with Burtka. "I didn't come out till later. I didn't really date a bunch of random people. I wasn't around during the times of Grinder, swipe left, swipe right, so, I fell head over heels for this dude, and he was into me, and we started living together really quickly, and now we have 11-year-old kids, and we're still going strong."

"I don't know, that's my singular story, I don't know anything different," he continued. "And I'm super happy. I'm very grateful."

Harris and Burtka -- who share twins Harper and Gideon, 11 -- wed in Italy in 2014.

In June, Burtka honored Harris with a beautiful birthday post on Instagram, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @nph You continue to amaze me. You have continued grow as a father, a husband, a lover, a friend. You age like a fine wine and if you were a steak you would be the rarest."

"I am so happy we continue to laugh, live and love 150% through life… I hope this year is the best yet," he continued. "I look forward to being together again so we can celebrate in person. I love you so much!!"