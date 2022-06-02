NeNe Leakes Denies Being a 'Husband Stealer' After Being Sued By Her Boyfriend's Wife

NeNe Leakes is being sued by her boyfriend's wife. Last month, in court docs obtained by ET, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh sued the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for alienation of affection and criminal conversation.

Leakes was first linked with Nyonisela J. Sioh, Tehmeh-Sioh's husband, in December. The pair went Instagram official later that month, on Dec. 28, with Leakes sharing pics and videos from their beach getaway.

ET has reached out Leakes' rep and lawyers for comment.

On June 2, Leakes went live on Instagram to address the allegations.

"Let's just try to show each other a little more love. And I really mean that from the bottom of my heart. There's a lot going on in the world. I'm already out here a husband stealer. This is too much," she said. "There ain't nobody out here stealing husbands... Nobody wants to steal nobody else's problems."

The same day, Leakes shared a video of herself and Sioh in the car on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Sioh smiles as Leakes flips her hair and grins while Muni Long's 2021 track, "Hrs & Hrs," plays.

According to the court docs, Sioh and Tehmeh-Sioh, who tied the knot in 2016 and share an 11-year-old son, separated on or about Dec. 17.

Per Tehmeh-Sioh's suit, she and her husband allegedly "enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship, in which some degree of love, affection, society, companionship, comfort, friendship and favorable mental attitude existed between them" prior to Leakes' "wrongful interference and conduct."

Tehmeh-Sioh alleges in her suit that Sioh and Leakes "engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited and adulterous affair" without her "knowledge or consent."

Tehmeh-Sioh additionally claims that, throughout the alleged affair, Sioh "lied" to her about "his whereabouts and the nature and extent of" his relationship with Leakes. She cites the allegation that Leakes and Sioh spent their birthdays with each other and her husband "lied" about his whereabouts on both instances.

Of Leakes, Tehmeh-Sioh alleged that the former reality star "has publicly posted and continues to publicly post berating, tactless and insensitive intimate pictures of herself with [Tehmeh-Sioh's] husband on social media causing further embarrassment and humiliation."

Also causing "embarrassment, humiliation, and disgrace" for Tehmeh-Sioh is the way Leakes has allegedly "paraded" her relationship with Sioh "to her friends and associates" and "published the status of her relationship on public media."

Tehmeh-Sioh claims that Leakes has been "alienating" Sioh from her and Sioh's son by using "her prominence" and to introduce him to Leakes' "celebrity associates and connections."

Leakes' alleged actions, Tehmeh-Sioh claims, "constitute malice and/or willful and wanton conduct" and have "injured the genuine marital relationship" between her and her husband.

The suit additionally claims that, as a result of the allegedly adulterous relationship, "the love and affection" that existed between Tehmeh-Sioh and her husband "was alienated, estranged and destroyed," and their marriage was "deteriorated."

Tehmeh-Sioh claims that Leakes "had knowledge" of Sioh's marriage and child during the allegedly "adulterous" acts, and alleges that the relationship has led to "enduring" and "devastating" effects on her.

Tehmeh-Sioh alleges that, as a result of the relationship, she's suffered loss of support, loss of services in the home, loss of consortium, loss of affections, emotional distress, injury to reputation and/or health, destruction of domestic comfort, loss of companionship, friendship, sexual relations, aid, and assistance from her husband, mental anguish, and loss of support from her husband.

The suit also claims that Tehmeh-Sioh has suffered "actual damages" as a result of "sexual intercourse" between Leakes and Sioh, and is entitled to damages totaling $100,000 because of it.