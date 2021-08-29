NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is 'Transitioning to the Other Side' Amid Battle With Cancer

NeNe Leakes is sharing an unfortunate health update regarding her husband, Gregg. The reality star revealed recently that her husband may be losing his battle with cancer.

In a video posted to various social media platforms, Leakes addressed patrons at The Linnethia, her lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, and shared, "My husband is transitioning to the other side."

The remakes allegedly came in response to customers who called Leakes "rude" when she didn't wish their party a happy birthday as they were celebrating at her establishment.

"You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now," Leakes said over the loud speakers, seemingly addressing the group that called her out. "We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business."

"So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying," she continued. "I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday,’ OK? So please, give us some respect. Please, give us some love, OK?"

On Sunday, Leakes shared a post to Instagram seemingly addressing her husband's condition.

The post included an image featuring the word "Broken" along with a prayer hands emoji and a broken heart emoji. There was no caption.

Back in late July, Leakes took to Twitter to update her followers on her 66-year-old husband's condition, about one month after she revealed that his cancer had returned.

The update came when a fan noticed that NeNe did not appear as a guest co-host on The Talk, despite being scheduled to do so.

"I was suppose [sic] to be hosting the talk today but I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks," she wrote.

NeNe first opened up about her husband's health battle during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand in June.

At the time, NeNe said that her husband had undergone surgery amid a week-long hospital stay. While NeNe said in June that she expected her husband to return home the next week, he didn't do so for a month.

In 2018, Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. Following the initial diagnosis, Gregg underwent the same surgery he recently had, and went into remission for a time.

