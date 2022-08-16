NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Her Late Husband Gregg 'Every Day' in 'Heavenly Birthday' Tribute

NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband on what would have been his 67th birthday. On Tuesday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a touching tribute to Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 at the age of 66.

“Missing the man that always had a plan!” the 54-year-old wrote next a photo of her with her arms wrapped around her husband.

“Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back,” she said.

NeNe continued, “I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

NeNe, who was married to Gregg from 1997 until his death, was not alone in celebrating the late businessman. The reality star’s comments were flooded with heart emojis and tributes dedicated to her late husband. This isn’t the first time NeNe has honored Gregg after his death.

In June, the College Hill: Celebrity Edition star celebrated the father of her son on Father’s Day.

"Happy Heavenly Father’s Day To THE BEST,” she wrote next to a photo of a smiling Gregg. “We Love you and Miss You Soooo Much! Father’s Day will NEVER be the same."

Gregg died in September 2021, following a battle with colon cancer. Gregg had five children: sons Daryl, Damian, Dexter, and Denton, and daughter Katrina. NeNe has a son, Bryson Bryant. Together, the Leakes also share Brentt Leakes, who was born in 1999.

Following Gregg’s death, NeNe shared an update with her followers about her grieving process. "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of... you know. Events that recently happened," she shared. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But um," she said as she became emotional. "They said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people."

Following Gregg's death, NeNe has found love again with boyfriend Nyonisela J. Sioh. The pair went Instagram official in December.