NeNe Leakes Says She Spoke to Tamar Braxton Amid Her Reported Hospitalization

Nene Leakes knows Tamar Braxton will "pull through this moment," amid reports that the Braxton Family Values star was found "unresponsive" and hospitalized on Thursday night. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a side-by-side photo of herself and Braxton, writing that she spoke with her on Friday. She also asked people to "pray for her strength."

"When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone," Leakes began. "I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment."

"Spoke to her and David today! I say that to say this...check on your strong friends!" she continued. "Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful."

Leakes concluded her message by writing that she knows Braxton "is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength 🙌🏾."

While Leakes didn't share any information about what happened to her friend, multiple outlets reported that Braxton was in stable condition after being found "unresponsive" by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles where they were staying.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ET on Friday that they received a call from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at approximately 9:45 p.m. the night before. According to police, "the call was in regards to a medical emergency and an individual was transported to the hospital. We don’t know the person’s condition."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also told ET that they responded to a call at 9:57 p.m. on Thursday night for a reported unconscious adult female. They dropped the woman off at the hospital, and said they had no information on her current condition.

"Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day -- more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her," her rep told The Blast.

