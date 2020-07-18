Nene Leakes Says Tamar Braxton 'Is Getting the Proper Help' She Needs Amid Her Reported Hospitalization

Nene Leakes shared an update on Tamar Braxton amid her reported hospitalization. In an Instagram Live on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she and the Braxton Family Values lead have "been dealing with a lot of different issues."

"I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system," Leakes said, adding, "Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she's able to talk to you guys."

Reiterating what she wrote on her Instagram post the day before, the Bravo star explained that when someone is a strong person they cope with stress and issues differently.

"I have dealt with so much lately," she expressed, adding that the Black Lives Matter movement "has helped me in so many ways." "If I told you the way I was being treated, in a certain way, you would probably not believe it. Same with Tamar, you would probably not believe it."

She continued that sometimes a person has no other choice but to accept how they are being negatively treated and "that has been happening for her and for myself."

While she wouldn't share details, Leakes said that people will find out soon, stating that there is "a lot of stuff" people don't know about Braxton amid her hospitalization. "She has been hurting," she noted. "We both believe in the Lord and sometimes you need a human, a friend who you can lean on and trust. Really trust because trust is hard."

"Please continue to support, you don't understand how difficult it is for a lot of us to speak out," Leakes said.

Leakes also touched on the late Naya Rivera and her recent death.

"I worked with Naya Rivera for three years. We formed a friendship and she passed away. That has been a lot," Leakes expressed. "And then dealing with Tamar issues has been a lot and I have been dealing with my own issues."

Leakes also took the time to answer fans questions. When asked if she would be returning to RHOA, she replied that she can't directly answer the question, adding, "I will be speaking on it soon."

Leakes comments about Braxton come after multiple outlets reported that Braxton was in stable condition after being found "unresponsive" by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles where they were staying.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ET on Friday that they received a call from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at approximately 9:45 p.m. the night before. According to police, "the call was in regards to a medical emergency and an individual was transported to the hospital. We don’t know the person’s condition."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also told ET that they responded to a call at 9:57 p.m. on Thursday night for a reported unconscious adult female. They dropped the woman off at the hospital, and said they had no information on her current condition.

"Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day -- more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her," her rep told The Blast.

