Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss."

"Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of her artfully decorated nails, followed by a collection of photos and videos featuring her three children making crafts together, a positive pregnancy test, a selfie of her bare stomach and a closeup of a piece of paper with a drawing that was cut out in the middle.

"​About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that's obvious, maybe not," Perlongo continued. "Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose. But it's all so intense and real or maybe it's delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It's all the things. Bunch of fuzzy trash pics with unsure faces. Wasnt planning on posting until 14w and i guess that woulda had a different spin. Wasn’t planning on any of it. And if it’s happened to you too, I'm just sayin it happens a lot. I'm just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been."

Perlongo and Schulman share three children -- Cleo James, 6, Beau Bobby Bruce, 4, and Cy Monroe, 16 months. She finished her caption by reflecting on the beauty of the life she has. "​New month new nails tho and that’s OK by me. There’s still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me. Until you let me hold your next baby, of course. 🤗 Love you love you love you. All the moms n future moms. All the babes n future babes. Dads n future dads too. But get up with that baby when it comes tho DADS or else you’re off the list and maybe that’s all I’m here to say 🤝 🙏❣️," she wrote.

Some fans appeared confused about Perlongo's message, and she later clarified in the comments, "forgot to say i miscarried w pictures , sry for the confusion. Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight. Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts."

Both Perlongo and Schulman took to Instagram the same day as Perlongo's announcement to celebrate National Spouse Day, dedicating separate posts to their love for one another.

"nahhhh i got the best oneee ❤️‍🔥 ily babyyy n happy spouse’s day erybody, never heard of it but we all earned it gdmmmit! What a dance," Perlongo wrote beneath a video of Schulman and their three children.

Schulman posted a photo of himself and Perlongo kissing, writing, "Sorry guys, but I’ve got the best one. #NationalSpouseDay."