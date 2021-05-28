'New Amsterdam' Sneak Peek: Bloom Calls Out Reynolds Over the Irony of His 'Situationship' (Exclusive)

Reynolds is about to get a reality check.

On Tuesday's penultimate season 3 episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) turns to his former fling, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), for some much-needed advice on, what else, relationships. See, Reynolds has found himself in a bit of a pickle getting involved with a married woman and he's not quite sure how to navigate the rocky terrain.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Reynolds opens the conversation by making Bloom promise she won't turn his debacle into a bigger deal. But duh, of course she is! "She's married...," Reynolds slowly reveals in the clip, causing Bloom's ears to perk up. "It's an open marriage."

Bloom asks Reynolds to fill her in on his, ahem, situation -- and naturally, it's beyond messy.

"I'm not down for the polyamorous thing but it feels kind of weird hanging out with his friends with this secret attraction," Reynolds vents.

"It's not a secret. It's keeping something complicated to yourself to protect the other person," Bloom counters.

When Reynolds reveals he's seeing her that evening, he asks Bloom how he can politely end his "situationship" before "somebody gets hurt." Sound familiar?

"It's exactly what you did with us. You start something that you've already decided doesn't have a future, so even though it's great you're going to torch it," she says, calling him out.

"It's not what I wanted. I've never wavered on that: a traditional marriage, a Black family," Reynolds says, prompting Bloom to fire back: "Yet you let Evie go." Yikes!

"Floyd, I know you like to think of yourself as this man who walks the path but you keep walking on the cliffs. I don't know, maybe it's because you really want to jump," Bloom suggests. What's Reynolds going to do now?

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

