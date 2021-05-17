New Fall TV Shows 2021: Watch All the Trailers

Whether your favorite TV shows are coming back (or not), there's more than enough new dramas, comedies and unscripted series to add to your watchlist.

With Upfronts officially underway -- the time of year where major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC and Fox roll out their upcoming schedules -- it's time to check out what new TV shows strike your fancy.

NBC was first out of the gate on Monday to present its lineup (and officially kick off its farewell tours for This Is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), with Fox following right behind, offering previews of its freshman fall drama The Big Leap and several midseason offerings, like the star-studded Pivoting.

So, kick back, relax and press play on the trailers for the new shows coming to your TVs (or computer screens) this year! (And don't forget to check back here often as ET will continue to update this page as new trailers are released.)

The Big Leap (Fox)

What It's About: A modern fable about second chances, The Big Leap revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. Inspired by a U.K. reality format, the drama series is a show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age.

Cast: Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels and Anna Grace Barlow

Premieres: Fall; Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

What It's About: The Cleaning Lady is a character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.

Cast: Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Valentino LaSalle and Sebastien LaSalle

Premieres: Midseason

Pivoting (Fox)

What It's About: A single-camera comedy about how we deal with life, death and all the crazy things that happen in between. Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, New York, the series follows three women -- and close-knit childhood friends -- as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

Cast: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal and Marcello Reyes

Premieres: Midseason

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

What It's About: Inspired by the BBC format This Country, Welcome to Flatch is a half-hour comedy mockumentary that begins its story when a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town -- their dreams, their concerns -- stumbling upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel, which there is not.

Cast: Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith and Justin Linville

Premieres: Midseason

