New Footage of 'And Just Like That' and 'True Detective' Revealed in 2023 HBO Max Teaser

As fans eagerly await for the premiere of anticipated new series and the return of many favorites, HBO Max debuted new footage for the second seasons of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age as well as the first official look at Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country.

While brief, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are seen reprising their roles as Carrie tells Miranda and Charlotte, "I have to start a new chapter. Other people do." The clip of them at dinner is mixed in with scenes from season one of the Sex and the City continuation series.

New scenes from Nixon's other show, The Gilded Age, are also previewed in the extended teaser, with Morgan Spector shown as business magnate George Russell. "We can't back down or we'll lose control of everything we've spent our lives building," he says.

But the most notable new footage included in the teaser is shots of Foster as Det. Liz Danvers in the fourth season of the HBO crime drama, True Detective, which moves the action to Ennis, Alaska where eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

Led by showrunner Issa López and executive produced by Barry Jenkins, the rest of the cast includes Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.

For more details on when episodes will start streaming on HBO Max or airing on HBO, check out ET's full list of the 2023 TV premieres.