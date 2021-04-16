New Music Releases April 16: Young Thug, Elton John, Rina Sawayama, Brian Kelley and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Elton John joined Rina Sawayama on a new rendition of her heartfelt ballad, "Chosen Family," Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley kicked off summer early with a sun-soaked collection of solo songs, and American Idolwinner David Cook took a look inside on his introspective new EP, The Looking Glass.

Plus, Young Thug dropped his second Slime Language mixtape featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more, Troye Sivan joined Regard and Tate McRae on a new track, "You," and Eve celebrated the 20th anniversary of her platinum album, Scorpion, by releasing a stunning vinyl deluxe edition.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Chosen Family" - Rina Sawayama with Elton John

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Slime Language 2 - Young Thug

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

BK's Wave Pack - Brian Kelley

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"You" - Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

The Looking Glass - David Cook

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Scorpion (Deluxe 20th Anniversary Reissue) - Eve

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify