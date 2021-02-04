New Music Releases April 2: Julia Michaels, Demi Lovato, Leslie Jordan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Demi Lovato bared her soul about her overdose and struggles with addiction in her YouTube docuseries, and she does the same on her new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. Olivia Rodrigo followed up her massively successful single, "Drivers License," with another track about feeling jilted by an ex's new relationship, appropriately titled "Deja Vu."

Julia Michaels penned a bittersweet ballad that takes jealousy to another level, Dove Cameron dropped a danceworthy anthem to shaking off unworthy baggage, and BROCKHAMPTON shared another song from their upcoming LP, after the announcement that their two albums set for release this year will be their last.

Plus, Iggy Azalea teamed up with Tyga for the debut single off her upcoming album, End of an Era, King of Quarantine Leslie Jordan recruited famous friends like Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile for his new gospel album, and Brooklyn indie band Caveman previewed their upcoming LP with a new single, "Helpless."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over - Demi Lovato

"deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Sip It" - Iggy Azalea feat. Tyga

"All Your Exes" - Julia Michaels

"COUNT ON ME" - BROCKHAMPTON

"LazyBaby" - Dove Cameron

Company's Comin' - Leslie Jordan

"Helpless" - Caveman

