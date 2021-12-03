New Music Releases December 3: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi, Shawn Mendes, SZA and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi released their soaring new track from the star-studded upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up (in which they play international pop stars, of course). SZA officially dropped her viral SoundCloud track, "I Hate U." And Shawn Mendes shared an emotional breakup track following the news of his split from Camila Cabello.
Mary J. Blige dropped an "Amazing" new track with DJ Khaled, Cordae teamed up with Lil Wayne on "Sinister," Justin Bieber guested on a new posthumous track from Juice WRLD and Blake Shelton released a hard-partying bonus track from his latest album, Body Language, "Fire Up the Night," featuring HARDY.
As for new holiday tracks, we've got Elton John and Ed Sheeran teaming up for "Merry Christmas," off of Sir Elton's Lockdown Sessions, BTS dropping a holiday-themed remix of their megahit, "Butter," Carly Pearce'sCMA Country Christmas performance of "O Holy Night" and more.
Plus, new music from Joshua Bassett, Polo G, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tierra Whack, The National and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Just Look Up" - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
"It'll Be Okay" - Shawn Mendes
"Sinister" - Cordae feat. Lil Wayne
"I Hate U" - SZA
"Merry Christmas" - Elton John & Ed Sheeran
"Crisis" / "Secret" / "Set Me Free" - Joshua Bassett
Hall of Fame 2.0 - Polo G
"Butter (Holiday Remix)" - BTS
"Amazing" - Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
"Wandered to LA" - Juice WRLD feat. Justin Bieber
Rap? - Tierra Whack
"Lose My Cool" - 070 Shake feat. NLE Choppa
"Fire Up the Night" - Blake Shelton feat. HARDY
"Somebody Desperate" - The National
"About You" - Blxst
"2011" - 5 Seconds of Summer
"Coconuts" - Kim Petras
"Brooklyn Bridge" - Anais Mitchell
"O Holy Night" - Carly Pearce
"In Need of Repair" - Band of Horses
"No Small Thing" - Tears for Fears
"What You Want (DeJa Vu)" - Lauren Hashian & Naz Tokio
"Player of Games" - Grimes
"GO TO HELL" - Clinton Kane
"Super Glue" - Garrett Nash & slimdan
"Love to Keep Me Warm" - Laufey & dodie
New Standards - Kenny G
Firmado Con La Calle - Chucky73
"Santa Don't Forget About Me" - Jessica Childress
"Su Payita (Gramos)" - Bad Gyal
"Killing Me" - CHUNG HA
"Blank Me" - Hastings
"Better on Me" - Erin Kinsey
"Blue Christmas" - Raleigh Keegan
"Wrapped Up" - JAGMAC
"Won't See Me Crying" - Sheyda
"The Gucci Song" - Pepper Lewis
