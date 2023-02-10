New Music Releases February 10: Paramore, Lizzo, SZA, John Legend, Sam Hunt and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lizzo followed up her mega-successful Sunday at the GRAMMY Awards with a lil' something something for her fans -- a new editoion of "Special," featuring SZA! Paramore ended fans' agony and dropped their first album in nearly six years . And John Legend released a stunning solo piano version of his latest album, LEGEND.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
This Is Why – Paramore
"Special" – Lizzo feat. SZA
LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) – John Legend
"As a Matter of Fact" – Babyface
"We Go Down Together" – Dove Cameron & Khalid
"Can’t Get Enough" – Big Time Rush
"Walmart" – Sam Hunt
"Saturday/Sunday" – Jason Derulo & David Guetta\
"Amelie" -- Gracie Abrams
"Green Honda" – BENEE
"Moving On" – A R I Z O N A
"Borderline" – Tove Lo
I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell – Chase Rice
"Stay Single" – Teddy Robb
"Love Is Not a Word" – Peter Cincotti
"S(EX)" – Maeta
"All Comes Back To You" – Ali Gatie
"Time On You" – Christopher J. Essex
"Shut The Truck Up" -- Matt Stell
"The Voice In My Head" – Jack Kays
