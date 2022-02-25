New Music Releases February 25: Florence and the Machine, Kehlani, Avril Lavigne and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Two indie rock queens and a punk rock princess made their triumphant returns this week, as Florence and the Machine and Regina Spektor both dropped new singles and Avril Lavigne released her seventh studio album. Plus, Big Time Rush is back with their new song, "Not Giving You Up!"

Jewel teamed up with Train for a new single, "Dancing Slow," Tyga and Doja Cat formed a feline alliance and collaborated on "Freaky Deaky" and Troye Sivan recruited fellow Aussie Gordi for his new song, "Wait," from his upcoming film, Three Months.

Plus, new music from ROSALÍA, Rauw Alejandro, Kehlani, Joshua Bassett and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!



"King" - Florence and the Machine

Love Sux - Avril Lavigne

"CHICKEN TERIYAKI" - ROSALÍA

"Wait" - Troye Sivan & Gordi

"Freaky Deaky" - Tyga & Doja Cat

"GRACIAS POR NADA" - Rauw Alejandro

"little story" - Kehlani

"Lose My Mind" - James Arthur feat. Josh Franceschi

"Becoming All Alone" - Regina Spektor

"Doppelgänger" - Joshua Bassett

"reckless driving" - Lizzy McAlpine feat. Ben Kessler

"Don’t Trip" - Justus Bennetts feat. GAYLE

"Dancing Slow" - Jewel feat. Train

"West Coast" - OneRepublic

"Not Giving You Up" - Big Time Rush

"dying on the inside" - Nessa Barrett

"Redlight" - Swedish House Mafia feat. Sting

"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt

"Shadow of Mine" - Alec Benjamin

"Happy Girl" - Jensen McRae

"Fortune Favors the Bold" - Joy Oladakun & Tim Gent

"CHARGER" - JVKE feat. chillpill

YOUNG-LUV.COM - STAYC

"I’m Blessed" - HONNE

"fool4love" - ericdoa

"Fake It" - Tauren Wells feat. Aaron Cole

"Holding Back" - BANKS

"Feet Wanna Run" - ERNEST

"Ode To NYC" - Blossoms

"2 seater" - Tiana Major9 feat Smino

"People Change" - Hodgy

"TuTuRu" - Chesca

"Good Ol' Man" - Drew Green

"boys like you" - Blessing

"Suppress" - Dylan Sinclair

"Darkness I Feel" - Ferris & Sylvester

"Nothing Like New York" - Liddy Clark

"I Want It All" - Kat & Alex

"Save Me" - Victoria Anthony

Wildflower - Matt Roy

