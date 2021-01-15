New Music Releases January 15: Selena Gomez, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Selena Gomez dropped her first Spanish-language song in years, Blake Shelton released an ode to love at any level of success and ZAYN shared his third solo album with fans.

Plus, Ariana Grande recruited Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion to remix her raunchy single, "34+35," JP Saxe and Maren Morris teamed up for an ode to saying "I love you" in a song, and Joshua Bassett dropped the fiery first single off his upcoming EP.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"De Una Vez" - Selena Gomez

Gomez released her first solo Spanish-language song in eight years, thrilling with fans with the first single off a long-rumored Spanish-language album and opening up to Apple Music's Zayn Lowe about why the heartfelt track has been a passion project for nearly a decade.

"I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she said. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

"Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited... I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Minimum Wage" - Blake Shelton

After premiering the track during NBC's New Year's Eve celebration, Shelton officially dropped his new single on Friday, a testament to love at any level of success. While the lyrics initially wrinkled some feathers -- particularly coming from one of country music's most successful stars -- Shelton brushed off any controversy in an interview with CMT this week.

"One of the longest-standing traditions in country music is lyrics about love. And if you’ve got love, then that’s all that matters," Shelton said. "There won’t be much left to play or write about on country radio if this is something that we have to think twice about. So I’m going to put out the records that resonate with me and my life and not look back. As country artists and as an industry, we have to stay focused here and know that what’s right is right. And I believe this song is a great message and I’m proud of it."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"34+35 (Remix)" - Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

Grande kicked off the new year by recruiting two of 2020's remix queens to add some sultry new verses to her already raunchy track.

"Make his toes point, ballerina, no tutu / Baby, I'm the best, I don't know what the rest do," Megan raps on the track before doing the simple math in the song title. "Dive in the water like a private island / 34, 35 we can 69 it."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Line By Line" - JP Saxe feat. Maren Morris

On the heels of his massively-successful, GRAMMY-nominated collaboration with Julia Michaels, "If the World Was Ending," JP Saxe recruited country star Maren Morris for another heartfelt duet, this one about how hard it can be to write about the things you love the most.

"Four chords, three minutes, you’d never fit in it, so I just take you line by line," Saxe wrote on Instagram of the new track, noting that the song is, "(what happens when songwriters write songs about loving other songwriters.)"

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Nobody Is Listening - ZAYN

The former One Direction singer and new dad released his third solo album on Friday, taking full creative control as he co-wrote the project, designed the album cover art and lent his signature sound to every track. Led by singles “Vibez” and “Better,” Nobody Is Listening features ZAYN's R&B influences and deeply personal lyrics.

"We can't let this fruit go bad / Sayin' things we can't take back," he croons on "Better." "In too deep, we're rearranged / Say you feel the same."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Lie Lie Lie" - Joshua Bassett

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released his new single, "Lie Lie Lie," on Thursday, a fiery, guitar-driven rebuke of a former lover twisting the truth. "I know what you said about me / I hope that it makes you happy / You can't seem to get me off your mind," Bassett croons in the chorus. "I know you're lying through your teeth / You told them the lies that you told me / I've had enough of it this time."

Bassett took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to explain the origins of the new track, writing, "I wrote 'Lie Lie Lie' after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time. It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify