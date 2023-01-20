New Music Releases January 20: Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran, A$AP Rocky and More

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, and ET has you covered! New Music Friday is back.
Dolly Parton leads the group with the release of her legendary collaboration with Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry featured in 80 For Brady. Also included are Ed Sheeran's tribute to music producer Jamal Edwards and new music from Fall Out Boy amid news that drummer Joe Trohman is leaving the group.
Read on to catch all of ET's recommendations for the songs and albums to listen to this week and beyond!
"Gonna Be You" - Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry
"F64" - Ed Sheeran
"Angels Don’t Always Have Wings" - Thomas Rhett
"Love From The Other Side" - Fall Out Boy
"Same Problems?" - A$AP Rocky
"HEROES" - Macklemore feat. DJ Premier
"Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)" - The Kid Laroi
RUSH! - Måneskin
"brrr" - Kim Petras
"Luv Me A Little" - Illenium feat. Nina Nesbitt
"Moonlight Sunrise" - TWICE
4 (The Pink Album) - Lukas Graham
"OUT OF MY MIND" - little image
"Weirdo" - Girl Scout
