New Music Releases July 15: Lizzo, Pink, Marcus Mumford, FINNEAS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lizzo returned -- and it's "About Damn Time!" -- with her new album, Special, giving us more bops to shake it all summer long. Calvin Harris recruited Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams for his latest release, "Stay With Me." And BTS' j-hope dropped his new solo album, Jack in the Box.
LeAnn Rimes shared "the wild," a track from her upcoming album, god's work, featuring Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton, Marcus Mumford released his first solo single, "Cannibal," and Latto came out swinging for the divine feminine with her fiery new track, "PUSSY."
Plus, new music from Pink, Demi Lovato, Steve Lacy, Joey Bada$$, beabadoobee and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Special - Lizzo
"Stay With Me" - Calvin Harris feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell
"Sunshine" - Steve Lacy feat. Fousheé
"Irrelevant" - P!nk
"PUSSY" - Latto
"Zipcodes" - Joey Bada$$
"SUBSTANCE" - Demi Lovato
Beatopia - beabadoobee
Jack in the Box - j-hope
"Horses" - Maggie Rogers
"Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" - FINNEAS
"the wild" - LeAnn Rimes feat. Sheila E. & Mickey Guyton
"Easy Lover" - Ellie Goulding feat. Big Sean
"BLENDER" - 5 Seconds of Summer
"LOVE IS A COWBOY" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Cannibal" - Marcus Mumford
Self Explanatory - Ne-Yo
emails i can't send - Sabrina Carpenter
A Kid Named Cudi - Kid Cudi
"Placeholder" - Oliver Tree
a lighter shade of blue - Christina Perri
"Here to Forever" - Death Cab for Cutie
"Way Home" - Tyler Hubbard
"golden hour" - JVKE
"Wild Palomino" - Zac Brown Band feat. Cody Johnson
"TVI" - Surf Curse
"Paradise" - Briston Maroney
Aftershock - Alexander 23
"leave the light on" - Johnny Orlando
"Dolls" - Bella Poarch
"Waste Of Space" - G Flip
Bare & Rare, Pt. 1 - CHUNG HA
"Crash Course" - Blu DeTiger feat. Biig Piig
"Golden Child" - Paravi
"If I Didn't Love You" - Ben Abraham
"On My Way" - bLAck pARty
"17" - Cartel
"House With A View" - Cyn
"A Guitar, A Singer and A Song" - Wade Bowen feat. Vince Gill
"I'll Be Fine" - Giolì & Assia
"Sucks To Know You (FU)" - Mergui
History of Breaking Up (Part Two) - Alana Springsteen
"Go to Hell" - Letdown.
"All in My Head" - Erika Sirola
is this what i look like? - Yours Truly
"Shark Eyes" - Sorcha Richardson
The Ceiling Could Collapse - Rachel Bobbitt
"i'm not crying you're crying" - Pinkshift
"I'm Your Guy" - Anna Shoemaker
"People Can Change" - YDE
"Savior" - Juliana Madrid
Open the Road - We Banjo 3
"Cardinal Feather" - Julie Odell
Windows of Time - Asher Monroe
Ash Gordon / Ash Gordon II - Ash Gordon
...to be a dream... - McCall
"Bless Your Heart" - Lou Ridley
All This Life - Parker Twomey
"Go Wrong" - Luke James
"Numbered" - Steve Moakler
"Round in Loops" - Spacemoth
"That’s The Way" - Jessie Baylin
"Who Is She?" - Violet Saturn
"Summer Slowdown" - Mark Mackay
