New Music Releases July 2: Taylor Swift & Big Red Machine, Nas, Luke Hemmings & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift teamed up with her folklore and evermore collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, for "Renegade," a single from their upcoming Big Red Machine album. Nas released a track nearly 30 years in the making, recruiting Cordae and Freddie Gibbs for the latest version of "Life Is Like a Dice Game." And Machine Gun Kelly joined jxdn on "WANNA BE," a track off his new release, Tell Me About Tomorrow.

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings shared the first single from his upcoming debut solo album, Enrique Iglesias celebrated his return to music with a breezy Farruko collab, and Brandi Carlile released her Constitution-themed track from Netflix's new animated series, We the People.

Plus, new music from J Balvin, Imagine Dragons, Common, Yola, and more!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Renegade" - Big Red Machine feat. Taylor Swift

"Life Is Like a Dice Game" - Nas feat. Cordae & Freddie Gibbs

"Starting Line" - Luke Hemmings

"Imagine" - Common feat. PJ

"Vaccine" - Logic

"WANNA BE" - jxdn feat. Machine Gun Kelly

"In Da Getto" - J Balvin & Skrillex

"Wrecked" - Imagine Dragons

"ME PASE" - Enrique Iglesias feat. Farruko

"Speak Your Mind" - Brandi Carlile

"Boy in a Billion" - Claire Rosinkranz

"Godlight" - Noah Kahan

"Sunrise Tells the Story" - Midland

"If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)" - David Guetta with MistaJam and John Newman

"Psycho" - Maisie Peters

"Starlight" - Yola

"Hero" - Faouzia

"Daddy's Coming Home" - BabyJake

"Galipette" - Lolo Zouaï

"Marathon" - Aziya

"It’s Happening Again" - flowerkid feat. KUČKA

