New Music Releases July 29: Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers, Hailee Steinfeld & Anderson .Paak & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
The queen herself, Beyoncé, returned to bless the back half of summer 2022 with her new album, RENAISSANCE, the first installment in a trilogy that is sure to have fans buzzing until next year's GRAMMYs. Despite the fact that it leaked two days early, there's still nothing that beats a Bey drop.
Maggie Rogers also made her return with a collection of pandemic-crafted tracks on Surrender, her second major-label album, following up 2019's lauded Heard It in a Past Life. Charli XCX dropped "Hot Girl" from the upcoming A24 thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies. And Marvel officially shared Tems' stunning cover of "No Woman No Cry," featured in the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Hailee Steinfeld and Anderson .Paak teamed up for the laid back, cruise-ready "Coast," Calvin Harris recruited Normani, Tinashe and Offset for "New to You," his latest drop from upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and Camila Cabello joined Belgian hitmaker Stromae on a romantic collab "Mon Amour."
Plus, new tracks from ROSALÍA, Labrinth, Marcus Mumford, Tove Lo, Ashe, Djo and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
"Coast" - Hailee Steinfeld feat. Anderson .Paak
"New To You" - Calvin Harris feat. Normani, Tinashe & Offset
Surrender - Maggie Rogers
"DESPECHÁ" - ROSALÍA
"Lift Off" - Labrinth
"Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)" - Charli XCX
"Turn On The Lights Again" - Fred again… & Swedish House Mafia feat. Future
"Grace" - Marcus Mumford
"2 Die 4" - Tove Lo
"American Psycho" - Marshmello & Mae Muller feat. Trippie Redd
Hold on Baby - King Princess
"Mon Amour" - Stromae feat. Camila Cabello
PANORAMA - Hayley Kiyoko
"I Won't" - AJR
"Gold" - Dierks Bentley
"No Woman No Cry" - Tems (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Multiverse - Wiz Khalifa
"All That Really Matters" - ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims
"Shower With My Clothes On" - Ashe
"Gloom" - Djo
"Next Ex" - Sueco
"All The Things I Hate About You" - Huddy
100 Proof Neon - Ronnie Dunn
Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) - ZHU
"Baby Why" - Sarah Cothran
Tornillo - Whiskey Myers
"We Don’t Talk About Bruno" - Lang Lang
"Sweat" - Claudia Valentina
"IDK SH!T" - JORDY
insomnia - payton
"Before You" - David J
"Being Good Is Boring" - Jena Rose
"Caffeine" - Max Drazen
