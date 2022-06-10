New Music Releases June 10: BTS, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Pattinson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with a ton of new tunes.
BTS thrilled their ARMY of fans with the release of their latest album, Proof, featuring new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." Kelly Clarkson dropped her long-awaited first collection of KELLYOKE covers. Lizzo followed up her mega-viral "About Damn Time" with a buzzy new single, "Grrrls." And Austin Butler's cover of Elvis Presley's "Trouble" was officially released ahead of the upcoming Elvis biopic.
Marshmello and Khalid teamed up again, releasing the new track, "Numb," while Rae Sremmurd dropped "Denial," their first song together in four years. Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage joined Pharrell Williams on "Cash In, Cash Out." And two fan-favorite country performers from The Voice season 21, Clint Sherman and Carson Peters, reunited on a heartfelt new track, "Happy to Drive."
Plus, new music from Halsey, Kid Cudi, Demi Lovato, Sebastián Yatra, and also, Robert Pattinson....apparently?
Friday also kicks off a big weekend for country music, thanks to Carrie Underwood's new album release and the return of Spotify House, a four-day country event in Nashville, featuring a lineup of top country stars and emerging artists, which will continue throughout the weekend at Blake Shelton Opry Entertainment Group’s Ole Red.
The first night of music at Spotify House features appearances by Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and many more!
Darius Rucker performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dan + Shay perform at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Proof - BTS
"Cash In Cash Out" - Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator & 21 Savage
"Grrrls" - Lizzo
"Trouble" - Austin Butler
"So Good" - Halsey
"The Last I Think of You" - Robert Pattinson
"Do What I Want" - Kid Cudi
"TV" - Sebastián Yatra
KELLYOKE - Kelly Clarkson
"Denial" - Rae Sremmurd
"SKIN OF MY TEETH" - Demi Lovato
"Numb" - Marshmello x Khalid
Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood
"Something Loud" - Jimmy Eat World
"DANÇARINA [Remix]" - Anitta, Pedro Sampaio, Dadju feat. Nicky Jam & MC Pedrinho
"OH MY LORD" - Arizona Zervas feat. 24kGoldn
"The One" - Coi Leray
"Fall" - Big Time Rush
"Never Gonna Be Alone" - Jacob Collier feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer
Always Dream - Dímelo Flow
"Betty (Get Money)" - Yung Gravy
"Happy to Drive" - Clint Sherman feat. Carson Peters
"go" - Cat Burns feat. Sam Smith
"Poison Blood" - Darren Hayes
ENR - Alex Rose
"TURN IT UP" - Cochise
a letter to me - Dixie D’Amelio
"Only You" - Eddie Benjamin feat. Alessia Cara
Island of the Sun - Winona Oak
"Perfectly Imperfect" - MOD SUN
"Sway" - Fitz and the Tantrums
"Heartbeat" - The Midnight
"Perro Mujeriego" - Nacho
"The Wolf" - Whiskey Myers
CUTiE - BETWEEN FRIENDS
off the grid - Yot Club
"Joy In The Morning" - Tauren Wells
"Girls" - Justus Bennetts
Sonder - The Wrecks
"newdemo" - Soccer Mommy
"Superglue" - Mia Rodriguez
"Hollywood" - 12AM
"High and Dry" - Andrew Combs
"When I Get Home" - King Calaway
"comeonback" - Medium Build
"goodbye & thank u" - Kira Kosarin
"Danger" - Mat Kerekes
"LIVIN" - Lewis Brice
"Reasons to Live" - Pale Waves
"No One Will Ever Love You" - Hevenshe
"Dirt Road DNA" - Christian Parker
"Can't Catch My Heart" - Taryn Papa
"Old Her" - YDE
"Just Me" - Gillian Smith
