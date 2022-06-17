New Music Releases June 17: Drake, Chlöe, BRELAND, FKA Twigs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Drake shocked the world with a surprise album drop, releasing Honestly, Nevermind, and its first single and music video, "Falling Back," which features Drizzy marrying 23 women -- with Tristan Thompson as his best man. Chlöe got sultry on her new track about seduction, "Surprise." And FKA Twigs shared her latest, "killer."

Diddy teamed up with Bryson Tiller for a new track, "Gotta Move On," Kevin Kaarl joined Leon Bridges to wax poetic about a "Summer Moon," and Natti Natasha recruited Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel for her latest, "Mayor Que Usted."

Plus, new music from John Legend, Black Eyed Peas, BRELAND, Joy Oladokun, and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Honestly, Nevermind - Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Surprise" - Chlöe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"killer" - FKA Twigs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Summer Moon" - Leon Bridges feat. Kevin Kaarl

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gotta Move On" - Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mayor Que Usted" - Natti Natasha feat. Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mercury" - Steve Lacy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Honey" - John Legend feat. Muni Long

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"That's How God Made Me" - Joy Oladokun

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Natural" - BRELAND

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DON'T YOU WORRY" - Black Eyed Peas feat. Shakira & David Guetta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface feat. Ella Mai

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Black Punk" - Rico Nasty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Got The Body" - Ne-Yo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Facade - WONHO

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Pain" - Ingrid Andress

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wake Up" - Young the Giant

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"NASA" - Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All My Loving" - Sam Fischer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Queen of Daytona Beach" - Seaforth feat. Sean Kingston

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Midnight Sun" - Matoma & JP Cooper

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS: THE SIDE DISHES - MICHELLE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Easier Said Than Done" - Thee Sacred Souls

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Drink Milk and Run" - Hot Mulligan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let's Go to the Lake" - Steve Moakler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Edge" - Moontricks & Dirtwire

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Mine - Bonsai Trees & James MacPherson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Flavor of the Month" - Hailey Haus

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bump!" - Sandflower feat. MiGS MiGSTER

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Everything's Fine" - Casi Joy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Thing or Two" - The Young Fables

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify