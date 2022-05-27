New Music Releases May 27: Kelly Clarkson, Calvin Harris, Tate McRae & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Calvin Harris helped kick off our summer songs playlist with his latest, "Potion," featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Ed Sheeran released the expanded "Tour Edition" of his latest album, =. And Kelly Clarkson shared a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," announcing an upcoming six-song EP with some of her favorite "Kellyoke" tracks from her daytime talk show.

"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson said of the album, out June 9, in a press release. "Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!"

Also this week, new music from Tate McRae, Chance the Rapper, MUNA, a collab between Wynonna Judd and Waxachatchee, and much more.

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Potion" - Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Happier Than Ever" - Kelly Clarkson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

= (Tour Edition) - Ed Sheeran

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Bar About A Bar" - Chance the Rapper

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Other Side" - Wynonna & Waxahatchee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Just Called" - NEIKED, Anne-Marie & Latto

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Goodbye" - Mimi Webb

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The One" - M.I.A.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY" - easy life feat. Kevin Abstract

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lovesong" - beabadoobee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Salt" - Sueco

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Home By Now" - MUNA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sad Anymore" - Tom Odell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

i hope u see this (deluxe) - thuy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Sleeper" - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

closer to closure - Lexi Jayde

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Assassin" - Beauty School Dropout

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Man Made" - Matt Stell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Story - KANGDANIEL

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dry Spell" - JORDY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dale Promo" - Noa Kirel & Metro the Savage

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"NAILS" - Noga Erez

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

My Friend Mica - Boyish

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sensitive" - Alex Porat

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vibin" - Ylona Garcia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Archie" - Sorcha Richardson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'm Afraid I'll Go to Heaven" - Moon Walker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Beers In It" - Johnny Dailey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Easy Way Out" - Yen Strange

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Ride" - Brandon Stansell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Set in Stone" - Katy Guillen & The Drive

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify