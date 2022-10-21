New Music Releases October 21: Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira, Ozuna and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Taylor Swift made her triumphant return, dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights, and whipping the Swifties into a frenzy just hours later when she dropped seven extra songs on the album's"3am edition!" And Swift wasn't the only pop queen to drop a new album for Friday fun -- Carly Rae Jepsen and Meghan Trainor both shared their latest, The Loneliest Time and Takin' It Back, respectively.
Shakira and Ozuna teamed up on "Monotonía," Anderson .Paak and H.E.R. joined NxWorries and Knxwledge to release "Where I Go," and The Rudeboyz recruited Maluma and Adam Levine for their latest, "Ojalá."
Plus, new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Arctic Monkeys, Roddy Ricch, Caroline Polachek, Bishop Briggs and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Midnights - Taylor Swift
The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen
"Monotonía" - Shakira & Ozuna
"Where I Go" - NxWorries, Knxwledge & Anderson .Paak feat. H.E.R.
"Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert
Multiverse (Deluxe) - Wiz Khalifa
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
"Aston Martin Truck" - Roddy Ricch
"Sunset" - Caroline Polachek
"Matinee" - Smino
"Ojalá" - The Rudeboyz, Maluma, Adam Levine
"superhuman" - Bishop Briggs
"i'm sorry" - Joshua Bassett
Takin' It Back - Meghan Trainor
"Let Me Know When" - Adam Melchior feat. Fleet Foxes
LOVE - Jake Wesley Rogers
Girls Night Out - Babyface
"Sleepwalking in the Rain" - Chord Overstreet
Everybody Knows It’s Christmas - Chris Isaak
"En La De Ella" - Jhayco, Feid & Sech
"Karma" - Trevor Daniel
ANTIFRAGILE - LE SSERAFIM
"Depression" - Dax
"Elevator" - Blu DeTiger
"Dinosaur" - Theory of a Deadman
"Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)" - You Had Me at Six
"100 degrees" - kenzie
Crush(ed) - Katherine Li
"Keep Rising" (from The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo
"Baby Take My Acid" - Lincoln feat. Penelope Scott
"Get What You Want" - Lastlings
"Bad Days" - Jordan McGraw
"Last Thing on Your Mind" - Billy Lockett
"2 soon" - Johnny Chay & Kevin Chung
Ready - GoGo Morrow
The Red EP - Bayside
"Adeleine" - CHAMPS
"Old Truck Young Love" - Greylan James
"Christmas Everyday" - Sunset West
"Let’s Ride" - Mike Gossin feat. Cheyenne Kimball
When I Get Sober - FVNERAL
"New Vibration" - Adam Mac
