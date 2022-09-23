New Music Releases September 23: Lil Nas X, Shania Twain, 5SOS, Sam Smith & Kim Petras and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Sam Smith released their TikTok-viral track, "Unholy," with Kim Petras, Lil Nas X dropped "STAR WALKIN'," his new track in collaboration with League of Legends, and Giveon shared "Time," his track from the upcoming David O. Russell film, Amsterdam.
It was also a week for epic collabs, with Noah Cyrus teaming up with dad Billy Ray Cyrus on their first musical collaboration, "Noah (Stand Still)." Diane Keaton made a surprise vocal appearance on Ashe's new song, "Love Is Letting Go." And Chris Stapleton joined fellow singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun on a "Sweet Symphony."
Plus, new music from Kid Cudi, The 1975, Maya Hawke, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelsea Ballerini, Khalid and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"STAR WALKIN' (League of Legends World Anthem)" - Lil Nas X
"Unholy" - Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras
"Noah (Stand Still)" - Noah Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus
"Willing To Trust" - Kid Cudi feat. Ty Dolla $ign
"Time" - Giveon
"All I Need to Hear" - The 1975
"C'est La Vie" - Yung Gravy, bbno$ & Rich Brian
"Luna Moth" - Maya Hawke
5SOS5 - 5 Seconds of Summer
"Satellite" - Khalid
SUBJECT TO CHANGE - Kelsea Ballerini
"Love Is Letting Go" - Ashe feat. Diane Keaton
"Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla feat. Cardi B
Sad Songs in a Hotel Room - Joshua Bassett
"Sweet Symphony" - Joy Oladokun feat. Chris Stapleton
"Waking Up Dreaming" - Shania Twain
"Common" - Quinn XCII feat. Big Sean
Red 4 Filth - Alaska Thunderfuck
Through the Madness Vol. 2 - Maddie & Tae
Palladium - Greyson Chance
"Rush Hour" - Crush feat. j-hope
"Después de las 12 REMIX" - Ovi & Kim Loaiza feat. Pailita & Grupo Firme
"Howwww" - KayCyy
Public Displays of Affection - Muni Long
"Faith In Me" - David Archuleta
"Morning" - Charlotte Lawrence
"TICK TOCK" - JNR Choi
"Leave My Heart Alone" - Jake Miller
"Blame ‘Em Both" - Sam Williams
Jersey Girl - Jessie Baylin
"PÉGAME" - Cyn Santana
"Deja Vu" - Elaine
Night After Night - Daniel Tashian
"One of Them Nights" - Rileyy Lanez
"Hope You're Happy" - Kaya Stewart
