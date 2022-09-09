New Music Releases September 9: Lewis Capaldi, Ari Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Lewis Capaldi released his latest heartfelt single, "Forget Me," Kelly Clarkson joined Dolly Parton on a new rendition of "9 to 5" and Ari Lennox dropped her sophomore studio album, age/sex/location.

Dr. Dre lent his mixing prowess to an epic collaboration between worldwide stars SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Äyanna, titled "Power (Remember Who You Are)." The track will be in the upcoming short film titled The Flipper’s Skate Heist.

Plus, new music from John Legend, Labrinth, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Forget Me" - Lewis Capaldi

age/sex/location - Ari Lennox

"9 to 5" - Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson

"Power (Remember Who You Are)" - SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, Äyanna

"Kill For Your Love" - Labrinth

"Thank God" - Kane Brown feat. Katelyn Brown

LEGEND - John Legend

"curious/furious" - WILLOW

"Don’t I Make It Look Easy" - Meghan Trainor

"Woke Up In Love" - Kygo feat. Gryffin & Calum Scott

Jude - Julian Lennon

"Older" - 5 Seconds of Summer feat. Sierra Deaton

"I’m Too Much" - Saucy Santana

Behind The Eyes (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition) - Amy Grant

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

"San Quentin" - Nickelback

"Rompela" - One Six feat. Yandel, will.i.am, El Alfa

"Story" - Trevor Daniel

MAGIC MAN - Jackson Wang

Blossom - The Summer Set

"Worth It" - Ryan Cabrera

"Summer Goodbye" - Steelo Brim feat. Larry June

SEND HELP - YDE

"Sailor Moon (2.0)" - LAYA feat. Baby Tate

"Self Portrait" - Surf Curse

"Strawberry Margarita Promises" - Honey Country

Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake

"Disco Cowboy" - Adam Mac

