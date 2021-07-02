New 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Trailer Drops During the Super Bowl

The MCU is swapping sitcoms for a buddy cop show, of sorts, if the odd couple cops were an avian-themed superhero and a robo-armed former assassin. With WandaVisionwell into its season, Marvel Studios is previewing its next Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Last we saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier), Sam had inherited Captain America's star-spangled shield. Marvel teased what comes next during Sunday's Super Bowl, debuting a new spot that is equal parts explosions and quippy odd couple banter.

Daniel Brühl is also back as the purple-hooded Baron Zemo, with Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell joining the universe as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent.

The series, which has been likened to a Marvel movie played out over six episodes, hails from head writer Malcolm Spellman and director Kari Skogland.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19 on Disney+.

Marvel Studios