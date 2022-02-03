Nick Cannon Apologizes to Mothers of His Kids for How He Announced Private Family Matters

Nick Cannon is owning up to his mistakes. The 41-year-old host of The Nick Cannon Show shared the news that he was expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi on Monday's show while also discussing his continued grieving process over the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. On Thursday's show, Cannon took a moment to "apologize properly" for how he announced the news.

"I would like to address the comments I made on Monday's show," Cannon began Thursday's episode. "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children."

Cannon admitted that he was dealing with a mixture of emotions during Monday's show, saying, "I didn't know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke. And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day."

Noting that he "misspoke" and "probably went into too much detail," Cannon added, "It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son, Zen, and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting. I didn't have to do that. I didn't need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."

As for the loss of Zen, Cannon talked about the fact that he's still going through difficult times despite his happy news.

"Grieving is a process and I'm still grieving each and every day, myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that... people are trying to do the timing and all of that. None of that matters," Cannon explained. "We lost a child. It was a sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. I love her, and I love my son, Zen, and always will."

Cannon concluded his opening monologue by expressing, "I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

On Monday's show, Cannon referred to Tiesi as "the next mother of my child," and opened up about not knowing when to share the news that she was expecting due to the loss of Zen. He also talked about his continued therapy journey as he struggles to handle his emotions.

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Tragically, Zen, whom he shared with Scott, died in December at 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer.