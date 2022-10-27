Nick Cannon Celebrates Pregnant Abby De La Rosa's Birthday With Baby Bump Pic

Nick Cannon is showing the "family love" in a sweet birthday tribute to Abby De La Rosa. The pair are currently expecting a third child together.

"Today we celebrate the Beautiful De La Rosa!! The illest & the realest," Cannon wrote on his Instagram Story, marking her Oct. 25 birthday. "Happy Bornday Mommy!"

In the happy snap, Cannon and De La Rosa cradle her bare baby bump while holding up their 1-year-old twins -- Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. The whole group is sharing a matchy-matchy moment in denim jackets. Cannon and the kids wear white tees and sweatbands, while De La Rosa flaunts her belly in a white bikini top.

Nick Cannon / Instagram

De La Rosa previously announced her pregnancy in June. She is now one of two women that Cannon is currently expecting a child with. On Wednesday, Alyssa Scott announced her pregnancy and ET has learned that Cannon is the father of the baby she's expecting. The two children will be Cannon's 11th and 12th, respectively.

Scott's baby news comes nearly a year after the death of her and Cannon's son, Zen. In December 2021, Cannon announced on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. Zen was Cannon's seventh child.

In a recent interview on the Lovers and Friends podcast, De La Rosa opened up about her "polyamorous" relationship with Cannon and her parenting style.

"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids." she said. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"

She added that Cannon brought a "freeing vibe" into her life.

While it's been difficult for many to understand how Cannon juggles a busy career and his growing family, he told ET last month that he dedicates his "entire day" to his children.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that the six mothers of his children "are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part."

"They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly," the source said. "The mothers have great relationships with Nick and he does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important and loved."

