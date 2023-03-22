Nick Cannon Says He Regrets Not Having Kids With Ex Christina Milian

Nick Cannon might have 12 children, and it seems he regrets not having even more. The 42-year-old Masked Singer host says he remembers feeling like he missed out when it came to starting a family with ex-girlfriend Christina Milian.

Cannon sat down for an interview with The Shade Room, which was posted to YouTube earlier this week, and he recalled how he used to date his Love Don't Cost a Thing co-star, after they sparked a romance on set in 2003.

"Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, like, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [several years later], I was like, 'Dang, man.'"

"But I was so happy for her," Cannon added. "I remember we [were] kids in love, early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given.

"We definitely had our romantic thing, and conversations on what it would be like, back then," Cannon said.

Cannon and Milian dated for more than two years before the actress broke things off when she found out he had been unfaithful, which Cannon has admitted to and spoken about since.

Milian went on to spark a relationship with musician The-Dream. The pair got married in September 2009, and welcomed Milian's first child, daughter Violet, in February 2010. The pair split up before their child was born, but Milian went on to spark a romance with her partner, singer Matt Pokora, in 2017. The pair share two kids -- 3-year-old son Isaiah, and son Kenna, who turns 2 next month.

Cannon, meanwhile, went on to date and marry Mariah Carey. The pair tied the knot in April 2008, and Carey gave birth to their twins -- Moroccan and Monroe -- in April 2011. They filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized in 2016.

He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

