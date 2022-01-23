Nick Cannon Shares Picture of Late Son Zen With Siblings: 'Forever Our Angel'

Nick Cannon is still mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen. The Wild 'N Out host took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of Zen, taken prior to his death, with his siblings. “Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!🙏🏾❤️‍🩹👼🏾.”

In the photo, Cannon holds on to Zen, who he shared with model Alyssa Scott. In addition to his youngest, the photo features his 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan who he shares with ex-wife with Mariah Carey and 7-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also father to Golden, 4, and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, who he shares with Brittany Bell.

Zen passed away in December after a battle with brain cancer.

Since his death, Cannon and Scott have shared touching tributes to their son. In December, Scott took to her Instagram to share a picture of the onesie Zen would have worn to mark his first Christmas and get candid about her grieving process.

"Maybe you close the door to the nursery," she wrote in her caption over a picture of the little onesie draped over Zen’s crib with a pile of clothes. "Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers. This is where I’m at. Walking by his room...sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don’t know exactly what to do but I’m not rushing myself to a decision."

Under the little item of clothing, Scott wrote, “I was so excited for him to wear this onesie, I have had it laying out since Thanksgiving.”

Clifton Prescod

The same month, the 41-year-old talk show host noted that he was “praying for a miracle” following the death of his son. "Coming from a faith-based background, it's not for the miracle to do something that's unknown to us, but it's really for the things that we can find comfort in,” he said during an appearance on the Today Show.

Adding, “So, I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding."